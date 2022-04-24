The news in short: Legislation must be introduced to suspend or speed up objection procedures or the process of going to the Council of State, in order to be able to build houses more quickly.

Municipalities will then have more elbow room to help their own home seekers and refugees find temporary housing. This works better than emergency legislation to enforce reception of refugees./li>

This is according to a ‘leading group’ of large Dutch municipalities that advises the cabinet on solutions to the refugee crisis. This includes mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen, also chairman of the VNG and alderman Boaz Adank van Breda.

Fewer consultation and objection procedures. Suspension of requests for advice from the Council of State. And more staff to receive the refugees. Municipalities need this from the government if more Ukrainian refugees and asylum seekers have to be accommodated. So no emergency legislation, but crisis legislation that makes accelerated construction possible and puts participation aside for a while.

A consultation group of six large municipalities within the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) came up with these proposals. This ‘leading group’ includes directors from Breda, Groningen, Nijmegen, Utrecht, Amsterdam and The Hague.

They miss the close involvement of the ministries. “I have never encountered a high government official with his feet in the mud in a reception center anywhere in the country,” says Boaz Adank (VVD), an alderman in Breda who participated in the weekly meeting of the leading group. . “While the water is at our lips here. And the service is at risk.”

Boaz Adank: „Central or provincial officials? Let them come!” Photo private collection

Where is the greatest need?

“Extra hands in the workplace. Our municipal officials are at reception locations and intake points. And that comes at the expense of our regular services. If this takes any longer, things will go wrong. All municipalities are affected by this.”

Should ministers then send their policy officials into the country?

“Then they see how it works in practice. Ukrainian women come in here with two children and a parakeet in a cage. They must be registered in the Personal Records Database as soon as possible. The officials who do that normally arrange benefits or walkers. Now they conduct the intake interviews and hear the war stories. That’s pretty intense, but anyone who can carry on a conversation can. One pool from state or provincial officials? Let them come!”

How many state or provincial officials do you need?

“There are easily thousands. I understand that such a national pool is difficult to arrange, because the ministries don’t have cellars full of redundant civil servants. There are also staff shortages in the ministries, but it can be said there: ‘you are exempted for a few days a week’.” We now have volunteers, but that is not enough. We also need officials. This capacity claim has now been submitted to the cabinet from the VNG and the Security Council. That can be partly solved with extra money, so that we can hire people.”

Those civil servants are needed to make emergency legislation that forces municipalities to open reception centers?

“No one is waiting for that. We must be able to build flexible housing and shelter locations more quickly. Especially with the extra demand by the Ukrainians. Fewer procedures at the Council of State can help. So that it doesn’t take years before there are construction sites.”

Drastic, sidelining the Council of State.

“Certainly, but every choice is drastic. So is claiming a hotel. The Crisis and Recovery Act of 2010 (which was supposed to give the construction sector a boost after the credit crisis, ed.) is a good example. We now want something similar, but with even less bureaucracy than that contained in the Restoration Act. For the short term.”

So the call in the House of Representatives for emergency legislation is nonsense?

“Almost 50,000 shelters have now been created. Municipalities managed to do this without coercion or directions from anyone. In some municipalities too little is happening. You have to be able to act against that. But preferably without coercion. And there is a housing shortage everywhere. It is a search for the balance between building for our own residents, for status holders and for refugees. But we are now lagging behind in all areas.”

Doesn’t the situation in Ter Apel show that the pain is unevenly distributed between municipalities?

“A number of municipalities are willing to help with new reception centers. Amsterdam, Utrecht and Eindhoven are happy to discuss this. But under certain conditions, nobody wants to bring in a second Ter Apel. The Hague cannot simply say: ‘will you take in five hundred asylum seekers and we’ll see’. That is coercion under the emergency legislation, that is not accepted in society.”

The cabinet is now preparing a national approach. With a new top official apparatus. Is that the solution?

“The intentions in The Hague are good. But we remain a polder country, so The Hague will then come up with regulations that still have to be worked out ‘further’. While we are here with our feet in the clay. Sometimes you need pragmatism, with the attitude ‘we’ll just organize it together’. Without immediately sealing everything with policy.”

