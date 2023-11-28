Emergency shelter for an asylum seeker in a hotel or ferry is twice as expensive as the same shelter in a regular asylum seeker center. Emergency shelter in hotels, ships and event halls costs an average of 53,400 euros per asylum seeker per year. This is partly because the shelter organization COA ‘has to pay high rates’ for renting these emergency shelters.
Cyril Rosman
Latest update:
5:10 PM
