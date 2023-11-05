Join the La República WhatsApp channel

The Venezuelan model Andrea Rubio was the brand new winner of one of the most important beauty contests in the world, we are talking about becoming the new Miss International of 2023. This fact filled thousands of Venezuelans with great joy and that is why Venevisión He is already preparing a tribute for the queen of queens. HERE all the details.

When and at what time will the tribute to Andrea Rubio be?

According to the page All Miss official in your account Twitterthe Venezuelan queen would be received on the sets of Venevisionwhere a grand tribute will be made to him for his great performance in the competition of the Miss International 2023.

The appointment to find out all the details of this event in honor of Andrea Rubio will be this Sunday November 5th at 8 p.m. and you can enjoy it via Venevisión Play.

“Tonight at 8:00 pm is the official reception of Miss International 2023, Andrea Rubio, through Venevisión and Venevisión Play,” dictates the publication in the popular social network.

