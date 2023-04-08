The Zaanstreek-Waterland Security Region has quickly started devising various scenarios if a large group of asylum seekers from the crisis emergency shelter in Purmerend go on a massive hunger strike next week. With this, the refugees demand progress in their asylum procedure. According to them, not an inch of progress has been made in the past nine months.

#Reception #crisis #worsens #asylum #seekers #Purmerend #threaten #massive #hunger #strike