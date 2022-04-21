Friday, April 22, 2022
Reception centers IL: According to Migri, no mold was found in the reception center in Jyväskylä

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
Homeland|Reception centers

According to the Inspector General of the Migrant, “no particularly serious deficiencies were found in the premises of the Salmiranta reception center”.

Finnish Immigration Service On Wednesday last week, Migri performed an inspection at SPR’s Salmiranta reception center in Jyväskylä. No mold was found during the inspection visit to the center, he says Evening paper.

Migri said on Monday last week that he would make an inspection visit to the Salmiranta reception center for safety reasons, as the agency had received feedback about the center’s poor conditions.

Read more: Migri makes an inspection visit to the reception center in Jyväskylä, deficiencies have been reported in the apartments

The Finn, who had helped the Ukrainian family interviewed by Iltalehti, said at the time that the family would have been housed in an apartment with black mold on the walls.

Migrin head of the reception unit Pekka Nuutinen says to Iltalehti that no particularly serious deficiencies were found in the inspection of the property by the Inspector General of Migra.

“The space required little adjustment, such as lamp replacement. In our opinion, the space is suitable for living, ”says Nuutinen.

According to Nuutinen, the outbreak of the war in Ukraine has significantly increased the number of reception centers in Jyväskylä. There are now 650 seats instead of the previous 150. There are also more than 140 rental apartments instead of the previous 30.

Recommended

