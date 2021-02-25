David Lecocq

Secretary General of the Interior CGT

In recent years, reception conditions for foreign nationals in the prefecture have deteriorated markedly. In addition, the health measures taken to combat the Covid-19 epidemic and implemented from the deconfinement of May 2020 have imposed the passage to “all appointments” for administrative procedures, including in terms of the right to stay.

These new reception measures, decided on urgently, are carried out with a cruel lack of human and material resources. Getting an appointment at the prefecture quickly became an obstacle course. The poorly rendered service (if at all) to users primarily affects foreigners in precarious situations, but also our colleagues, who are under pressure.

Unfortunately, the situation is likely to deteriorate even more, with the appearance of the Digital Administration for Foreigners in France (Anef), already deployed for applications for foreign students’ titles, and which should be implemented. ” extend and make compulsory the digital filing of all other requests for the right to stay. The CGT fears that, like the computer systems for managing registration cards and driving licenses, foreigners will be penalized following connection problems, delays in issuing tickets or data theft due to cyber attacks. These are all reasons likely to place many Anef users in a gray area, thus finding themselves in a situation neither regular nor irregular. It is therefore the living conditions of these foreign nationals in our territory that are at stake, because, without a residence permit, no work, no social recognition.

The CGT, as a trade union organization, must defend the interests of the agents of the prefectures, but not against the public service. Consequently, the Interior CGT requires a re-study of the orientations taken in terms of reception of users in order to make services accessible again, while respecting health security, by increasing human and technical resources.

This increase in resources should make it possible to compensate for the lack of time slots reserved for the physical and telephone reception of foreign users, but also to increase the number of digital reception points accessible to all, in the presence of trained officials.

While, since the start of the health crisis, public services often criticized, undermined by incessant budget cuts, do their utmost to maintain social cohesion, the health of all and the economic fabric in the territories, it becomes imperative to give officials all the means necessary to satisfy, in the name of the general interest, the demands of all French and foreign citizens.

For our trade union organization, the fight has only just begun.