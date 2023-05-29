Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the second round of the Turkish presidential elections this Sunday, May 28, with more than 52% of the votes, leaving aside the hopes of the opposition whose candidate, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who brushed 48% of the votes. These results were announced by the official Anadolu Agency news agency.

The results are official. Despite all the threats that seemed to jeopardize his victory, Recep Tayyip Erdogan prevailed widely in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections on Sunday, May 28. In addition, the head of state retains the majority in Parliament.

Addressing thousands of cheering supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan declared that “every member of the nation has once again entrusted us with the responsibility of governing Turkey for the next five years.”

“We have completed the second round of the presidential elections with the favor of our people,” he added triumphantly. He also thanked his fellow citizens for the “democracy festival” the country has experienced during these elections.

“God willing, we will be worthy of your trust as we have been for the last 21 years,” the president declared. He added that the country’s 85 million citizens are the “winners” of the two rounds of elections on May 14 and 28.

To the sound of horns and a hail of flags, numerous Erdogan supporters flooded the streets of the capital, Ankara, to celebrate their leader’s victory. Several heads of state, including Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmud Abbas and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, were also quick to congratulate Erdogan on the victory of he.

A supporter of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan celebrates in Ankara, Turkey May 28, 2023. REUTERS – CAGLA GURDOGAN

With 52.14% of the votes, he surpassed Kiliçdaroglu, candidate of the opposition coalition, by almost five points. The 69-year-old Turkish strongman, in power since 2003, was the favorite in this election, the most difficult for him since he took office, as the opposition managed to organize and unite to avoid another term for the president.

Always popular despite criticism and scandals, the Turkish president managed to mobilize his supporters once again, although this victory comes at the end of difficult years for his party: the February earthquake, massive inflation, a persistent financial crisis, the repression of freedoms and a solid campaign by the opposition candidate and his allies…

News in development…