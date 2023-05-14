Home page politics

Many of the Turkish President’s decisions contradict EU values. Nevertheless, Erdogan may remain secretly the darling of Europe.

Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes Anti-LGBT sentiment in the country, imprisoned government critics and opposition figures and converted Turkey into a presidential system, which gave him more power. All of this contradicts the values ​​of the European Union, of which Turkey has applied to become a member and has been a candidate for membership since 1999. Secretly, however, Europe could welcome a re-election of the Turkish incumbent, say political observers.

Türkiye election 2023: Erdogan challenger according to polls in front

Turkey’s President Erdogan has been in power for 20 years, but the race for the presidency has never been as close as this year. The severe earthquake in Turkey, the ailing economy and high inflation caused approval for the president to dwindle. Numerous polls put challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead in Turkey’s elections on May 14. The 74-year-old had already announced that he wanted to reverse Erdogan’s restructuring of the political system and return to the parliamentary system of government.

Kilicdaroglu also wants to improve relations with the West, restart the EU accession process, turn away from the “Turkish economic model” and strengthen the independence of the judiciary in the country. A change of power is a gift to world politics, said the opposition leader at the beginning of May. US President Joe Biden apparently shares this opinion. Erdogan had to pay the price for his authoritarianism, the later US President said in 2019. At the time, Biden said he was supporting Turkish opposition leaders to “defeat” Erdogan.

Erdogan’s re-election could be a convenient solution to the EU accession issue

The European Union, on the other hand, could see the re-election of the Turkish incumbent as a convenient solution to the accession issue, the statement said political-Analysis. Because as long as Erdogan follows his authoritarian course in the country, there is no question of whether Turkey should join the union of states or not. The country on the Bosporus applied for membership as early as 1987 and has been an official candidate for accession since 1999, making the process longer than any other candidate for accession to date. For comparison: Finland was the quickest, because three years after the application was submitted, the country was already a member of the EU.

For Germany’s Greens, the direction is clear: the party called on Turkish voters in Germany in May to vote for the presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Talks about EU membership could only be resumed “if Turkey makes a U-turn towards democracy and the rule of law,” according to the party Mirror-Report. Opposition leader Kilicdaroglu would radically change Turkey’s course, agreed the experts Gallia Lindenstrausse of the think tank Institute for National Security Studies political.

This could also bring Turkey back to meeting some of the Copenhagen criteria. According to political observers, a change of power would improve the relationship between the EU and Turkey, and Sweden’s yes to NATO membership could become possible. But fundamental problems such as the Cyprus conflict or the refugee agreement with the EU could not be solved, it said.

Former hope Erdogan turned away from the West

When Erdogan was elected prime minister in 2003, a phase of liberalization began. He spoke of pluralism and democracy and began peace talks with the Kurdish PKK. He also initiated reforms to meet the Copenhagen criteria – one of the requirements for EU membership. But the initial affection quickly turned into resentment. Overall, the pace of EU accession was too slow for the Turkish head of state, and the EU admitted Cyprus as a member in 2004, a contentious decision from Turkey’s point of view, which is in a historic conflict with EU member Greece over the island . Cyprus has been divided into Greek and Turkish parts since 1974.

A visit by then French President Nicolas Sarkozy to Turkey in 2011 was said to have been a turning point for Erdogan, according to information from the US political magazine political according to several sources confirmed. Sarkozy had given the accession a clear no. As early as 2007, the French head of state said that the country does not belong to Europe geographically, historically or culturally. For her part, then-Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed in 2009 a “privileged partnership” instead of full membership. The authoritarian restructuring of Turkey in 2018 marked the end of the accession negotiations so far. A 2018 European Council statement said negotiations were on “has come to a standstill.“

NATO member Türkiye Although Turkey is not a member of the EU, it is a member of the NATO defense alliance, which has become increasingly important since the start of the Ukraine war. During the war, Turkey plays an important negotiating role in the grain agreement, for example, but has also been repeatedly criticized for not criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as for its resistance to Sweden joining NATO. Turkey has the second largest army in NATO and plays a key geopolitical role.

Before the Turkish elections: Erdogan accuses the West of exploiting the opposition

Meanwhile, the election campaign comes to an end one day before Turkey’s landmark vote for the candidates. In an election campaign event, incumbent Erdogan accused the West of exploiting the opposition in order to impose its will on Turkish society. He was planning a visit to the Hagia Sophia mosque on Saturday, which he had turned from a museum into a house of prayer in a controversial decision. In contrast, his challenger Kilicdaroglu visited the mausoleum of the founder of the secular republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk(bme with AFP).