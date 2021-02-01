The head of state’s statement comes days after authorities reported the arrest of four students on charges of insulting Islam with LGBTI symbols while protesting at Boğaziçi University in Istanbul.

“Our youth is not an LGBT youth (…) It is a youth with computers and keyboards, they are not LGBT. They are not a youth that commits vandalism; on the contrary, they are a youth that raises broken or fallen hearts; I trust you” Erdogan said during a meeting with young people from his party, Justice and Development (AKP), which has governed Turkey since 2002.

This is not the first disobedient comment that the Turkish head of state has made against people from the LGBTI community.

In July 2020, during the development of the gay pride parade in much of the world, Erdogan raised controversy by accusing members of the community of “infiltrating national and spiritual values.”

“Some people insidiously attack our national and moral values ​​by normalizing perversions that have been condemned throughout history and aim to poison young minds,” Erdogan said at the time.

Homophobic comments from the Interior Minister preceded the new controversy

Erdogan’s comments come days after Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu reported the arrest of four students whom he called “LGBT perverts” for allegedly insulting Islam.

“4 LGBT perverts, who disrespected the Kaaba-i Muazzama, were detained at the University of Boğaziçi,” the minister said through his social networks.

Boğaziçi Üniversitesi’nde Kabe-i Muazzama’ya yapılan saygısızlığı gerçekleştiren 4 LGBT sapkını gözaltına alındı! – Süleyman Soylu | Maske😷 Mesafe↔️ Temizlik🧼 (@suleymansoylu) January 29, 2021

At that time, during the development of protests at the aforementioned university, the group of students would have located an image in which the sacred complex of Mecca and a popular being from Anatolian mythology (half woman and half snake) can be seen in the place of the Kaaba next to a rainbow flag (symbol of the LGBT community) in a corner.

According to Turkish media such as ‘Diken’, two of the four young people were placed in preventive prison on charges of incitement to hatred. Two of them are under house arrest.

In Turkey, homosexuality has been legal since 1858, but it is rejected by a large part of society. Those who make up the LGBTI movement claim to be constant victims of abuse and discrimination.

In the country, which has a large gay community in Istanbul, Ankara and other cities, various activities related to the LGBTI community were taking place, such as the gay pride parade, until such events were banned in 2015, putting freedom in question. that this group has to manifest freely.

With EFE and AFP