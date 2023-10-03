Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 14:10

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) argues that the after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine are an opportunity for governments to carry out structural reforms, necessary for sustainable and more competitive growth, economies innovative and resistant in the medium and long term. The conclusions are in the Paris-based entity’s “Going for Growth 2023” report.

According to the OECD, the “unprecedented” policy responses to recent shocks helped protect lives in the recent turbulence, but longer-term challenges continue to require responses. She says weak productivity growth and a loss of dynamism among companies continues to be prevalent across much of the OECD. Structural problems still prevail and imbalances between workers’ skills and market needs remain an obstacle to the effective use of resources, he highlights. Furthermore, even if the urgency regarding the framework is recognized, environmental sustainability in general remains absent from most growth strategies, he adds.

The OECD report analyzes structural reform priorities that can help economies recover from shocks, as well as offering specific advice to countries to create “the conditions for a decisive transition”. The report talks about four pillars: the development of fiscal support programs; structural policy for more durable and resilient, as well as inclusive, growth; political reforms to ensure digital transformation and the resulting improvement in productivity; and for governments to make faster progress in reducing carbon emissions to meet climate goals.