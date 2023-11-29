Recent research | Does red wine give you a headache? Researchers have a new explanation for the phenomenon

Researchers speculate that red wine-induced headaches could be due to quercetin.

Some people say that they get severe headaches from red wine. However, these headache cases do not seem to be about the after-effects of consuming alcohol, or, more colloquially, a hangover.

Those who suffer from the phenomenon may start to feel dizzy very soon, after consuming just one glass. A headache can start as early as half an hour, and it is specifically associated with red wine, not other alcoholic beverages.

Scientifically, however, red wine headache is a very unclear phenomenon. Despite diligent research, it has not been possible to find out the mechanism of its origin. But if it is suspected that alcohol does not actually play a role in the matter, the culprit must be looked for in the compounds contained in red wine.

Red wine tannins, sulphites and histamine have been suspected as the cause of the nausea caused by, for example, Harvard University’s health topics in a focused publication it is stated.

Tannins are tannic acids present in the skins of grapes and therefore also in red wine, which give the characteristic structure to the taste of red wine.

Sulfites, i.e. sulfur compounds, on the other hand, are used as a preservative. Grapes also contain histamine, to which some people may be hypersensitive.

However, studies have not been able to prove that the headache is specifically caused by tannin, sulfites or histamine.

Now Researchers at the University of California suspect a new compound to be the culprit. They speculate that the pain could be caused by the quercetin.

Quercetin is a flavonoid found in plants, which is more abundant in red wine than in white wine and other alcoholic beverages.

Researchers suspect that in some people, quercetin could interfere with the way alcohol is broken down in the liver. They present their research Scientific Reports in the journal.

When a person drinks alcohol, the ethanol contained in the drink is broken down in the liver first into harmful acetaldehyde and then into harmless acetate.

Based on laboratory experiments, it would appear that quercetin interferes with this latter step.

“Quercetin throws a wrench in the body. It kind of stops the process halfway,” explains the person who led the research Andrew Whitehouse The Washington Post – in the newspaper.

Whitehouse is a professor emeritus of enology, or the study of wine, at the University of California.

“ “As a rule of thumb, cheaper wines have less quercetin.”

Exactly taking quercetin contained in red wine is converted into quercetin glucuronide in the body. This compound inhibits the enzyme that breaks down acetaldehyde into acetate.

According to this, people suffering from red wine headaches are either more sensitive to acetaldehyde than others, or their enzyme that breaks down acetaldehyde is more easily disrupted by quercetin than others.

However, this should still be proven. The researchers now mixed the compounds in the laboratory and discovered the chemical mechanism described above, but this has not been studied in humans.

That would be the next step. The researchers write that people should be given wines containing varying amounts of these phenolic compounds, such as quercetin, and then observed to see if they get a headache.

Another option would be to give them quercetin as a separate preparation and then a shot of vodka. So quercetin itself does not cause a headache, but the effect only comes when it is combined with alcohol. The control group would receive a placebo pill instead of quercetin.

Emeritus Professor Whitehouse has one piece of advice to avoid a red wine headache: You can’t tell the amount of quercetin from the bottle label, but Whitehouse advises switching to a cheaper wine.

“As a rule of thumb, cheaper wines have less quercetin. It’s because the grapes of the cheaper wines get less sunlight than, say, the really valuable varieties grown in California,” says Whitehouse.