The European Space Agency astronaut spends 6 months on the International Space Station, as part of his second “Alpha” mission, and like many astronauts, he enjoys looking at the Earth and taking pictures.

And on Saturday, Pesquet published pictures of the city of Dubai on his Twitter account, grouped together in the form of one picture, knowing that it was taken earlier.

And two days before that, he published a picture of the city of Abu Dhabi, and he said about it in a post: “Abu Dhabi at night is a very special city. It seems that its areas are planned differently, the lighting is different, and there are distinctive shapes that must be made.”

Pesquet is a French aeronautical engineer, pilot and astronaut, and he used to take distinctive pictures of different and distinctive landmarks on the surface of the Earth.

The famous French astronaut appeared live from the International Space Station as part of the activities of the France Pavilion, on the second day of Expo 2020 Dubai.