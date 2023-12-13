Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/12/2023 – 16:23

Recent data suggests that economic activity in the United States has slowed from its strong pace in the third quarter, says the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) in the monetary policy decision statement that kept interest rates unchanged. Job gains have moderated since the beginning of the year but remain strong, and the unemployment rate has remained low.

Inflation decreased throughout the year, but remains high, the US central bank pointed out.

The American banking system remains resilient and safe, in the view of managers.

Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and employment are likely to weigh on inflation, activity and hiring, the Fed says.

The extent of these effects remains uncertain, he points out.

The Committee emphasizes that it remains “highly attentive to inflationary risks”.