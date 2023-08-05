













Now what The ninja turtles They’re also doing their part to remove the stigma from animation, we got to thinking. For this reason, here we share a list with recent films, which prove that animated films are not only for children and that they can become quite complex.

The Animated Movies That Show Animation Isn’t Just For Kids

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is one of those animated movies with a powerful message.

Although in appearance Puss in Boots: The Last Wish could tell us that it is a simple adventure with anthropomorphic animals, it goes much further. Yes, it has a lot of comedy, colorful sets and wacky characters typical of children’s movies. But its main message resonates more with adult audiences.

After all, the plot revolves around Puss in Boots trying to run away from death. However, he ends up understanding that this is the inevitable conclusion of life. But what we must do is not avoid death at all costs, but make the most of every moment and the relationships we create in our existence.

Source: Dreamworks

As if this weren’t enough, it also adds themes like the fear of commitment and the meaning of family. For this reason, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is one of those animated films that seems more designed for an adult audience. If you haven’t seen it, you should now that it’s in the HBO Max catalog.

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

Interestingly it seems that in 2022, the inevitability of death was one of the favorite themes of animated films. Since this was the year where we saw the arrival of both the Puss in Boots like pinocchioboth with similar powerful messages.

This retelling of the children’s classic makes quite a few changes to the source material, but this makes it truly unique. In addition to touching on the concepts of death, he also deals with loss and what it really means to be a real child. Not to mention, it gets a bit into the vileness that humans are capable of and the fear of what’s different. In fact, he changes the children’s part of the island to a Nazi training academy.

Source: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio focuses on telling a compelling and complex story, without caring that it has stop motion animated characters. Since one of its objectives is precisely to show that animated films are an art; a means and a different way of telling stories, and boy does it succeed.

If you are interested in seeing it, you can find it in the Netflix catalog.

Both Spider-Verse entries make it into the animated films that strongly propel the medium

Of course we can’t leave behind Spider-Man and his animated movies related to the Spider-Verse. In addition to telling very entertaining, well-thought-out stories that do not lessen your audience, it has an incredible animation section.

In fact, its hybrid animation served as inspiration for several projects that came later. between them to Puss in Boots already the new tape The ninja turtles. So we could say that Sony Animation opened the doors for studios to explore what else they were capable of.

Source: Sony Pictures.

Both animated Spider-Man movies so far touch on the themes we’ve come to expect from the hero. Responsibility, doing good for others and this idea that any one of us can be a hero. Not to mention that they are the ones that have best explored the concept of the multiverse so far.

The most remarkable of both is its direction and its history. Only the most recent has scenes full of emotion and tension. Especially the end of the second, which we will not spoil for you here, has moments that keep the viewer guessing. Plus a pretty shocking revelation. Not to mention, they make excellent use of the immense legacy of the spider-hero in the comics.

You can currently see the first on Disney+, while the second is still awaiting news about its arrival on a streaming service.

Zootopia Shows Disney Is Still Capable Of Delivering Deep Plots In An Animated Way

While Disney has received plenty of complaints about its lack of originality in recent years, we can’t pass up one of its most recent animated movies: zootopia. With everything and its beautiful settings and its talking animals, it presents us with a metaphor for racism.

From a certain point of view, we could say that zootopia It is an animated film noir. With the protagonists investigating a mystery involving someone in high places in the government. All while teaching us not to trust stereotypes and not judge people simply by how they look.

Source: Disney

Without a doubt, it is one of the most enjoyable Disney animated films for the public and with more complexity designed for an adult audience. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can enjoy it in the Disney+ catalog.

Nimona is a great example of representation and going against prejudice

This 2023 could be a very remembered year for fans of animated movies. Since we also received a very pleasant surprise with Nimona. A tape that we could compare a bit with Shrek, since it presents a very refreshing twist to the fantasy genre.

In Nimona we follow the titular character, who has the ability to change shape. With this power she tries to change to be accepted by society. But unfortunately the path will not be so easy.. Not to mention, it’s a story that isn’t afraid to show off some violence and uncomfortable themes to make its point.

Source: Annapurna

Once again, this is a story that teaches us not to judge people without knowing them and makes us wonder who the real monster is. Is he a monster who looks like one or who does acts that make his humanity disappear?

Nimona also does a great job in terms of representation in animated films. Since it introduces us to members of the LGBTQ+ community as integral characters in its history. Not to mention that the protagonist herself functions as a representation of the trans community. So don’t hesitate to give it a try, because you can find it on Netflix.

Japan has given us years of animated films that show the power of animation.

This year we also had the arrival of suzume This Side of the World, the most recent of Makoto Shinkai’s animated films. Which in addition to its beautiful animation deals with natural disasters, human nature and the roles we adopt while growing up.

Yes ok suzume is a great recent example, the reality is that Japanese animation is light years away from what is barely being achieved in the West. After all, they have been telling immensely complex stories using this medium for years. Only with films by Hayao Miyazaki and Satoshi Kon we could fill this entire list.

Source: Crunchyroll

Akira, The fireflies’s grave, Perfect Blue, Paprika, Ghost in the ShellThese are just a few examples that come to mind. These animated films were able to show the capabilities of the medium and say that animation is cinema. Most of them already have more than twenty years of having been released.

It’s good that western cinema is finally treating animation with more respect. After seeing the great successes achieved by Spider-Man and the one that The Ninja Turtles promises, surely we will not stop having these projects. Which in our opinion is a promising future.

After all, animated movies are capable of magical worlds and action scenes that only real life can imitate. So treating them with the respect they deserve could also broaden the horizons of cinema and let filmmakers’ imaginations run wild. Since with animation the only brake to tell a story would be the imagination.

