Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a written message from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, inviting His Excellency to visit the UAE in the context of his keenness to strengthen and deepen the bonds of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

This came during his reception in Locarno, Switzerland, with His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where he handed His Highness the written message.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed to His Excellency the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for Switzerland’s development and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his wishes for the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the UAE-Swiss friendship and bilateral cooperation in a number of sectors of common interest, including economic, trade and investment.

The two sides discussed the region’s issues and developments at the regional and international levels, and exchanged views on them.

Ignazio Cassis welcomed His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressing the close and distinguished bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries and his country’s aspiration to strengthen joint cooperation with the UAE in various fields.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is keen to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations with Switzerland in a way that benefits the peoples of the two friendly countries and serves their common interests, pointing out that there are promising areas for partnership. Between the UAE and Switzerland contribute to supporting the paths of sustainable development and prosperity in the two friendly countries.

After the meeting, His Excellency Ignazio Cassis, President of the Swiss Confederation and Minister of Foreign Affairs, accompanied His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on a visit to the Botanical Garden on the island of Brissaco, which is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Switzerland. The Locarno Film Festival is one of the oldest art festivals in the world and was founded in 1946.

The two sides visited the headquarters of the Swiss Schindler Group for the production of elevators and escalators, which is one of the largest and most prestigious international specialized companies, founded in 1872.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the facilities of the various companies, their production lines, and the advanced technologies that depend on them.

His Highness was also acquainted with the specialized training program provided by the Swiss Schindler Group to students to prepare them optimally to work in the company after graduation.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the industrial progress witnessed by Switzerland and its keenness to empower young people to work in this vital sector, which is an essential pillar for achieving economic prosperity and sustainable development.

The meeting was attended and accompanied by His Highness during the visits, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, UAE Ambassador to the Swiss Federation Dr. Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, Director of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project and Chairman of the United Nations Committee for the Peaceful Use of Outer Space Imran Sharaf.