The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the number of crossing Sudanese brothers exceeded more than 14,000 citizens, and the number of crossing to Egypt reached more than 2,000 foreign citizens from 50 countries and 6 international organizations.

Egyptian efforts continue around the clock to facilitate the reception of citizens fleeing military clashes in Sudan, and work to alleviate their suffering resulting from them and provide them with the necessary humanitarian assistance.

More than 200 Palestinians, most of them students, were evacuated through the Arqin land crossing, in coordination between the Palestinian Authority and the Egyptian government, in preparation for their return to the Gaza Strip.

The Tunisian ambassador to Cairo also said that the transfer of the Tunisian community took place from Aswan Airport in the best conditions on board the Tunisian plane ordered by Tunisian President Kais Saeed, which took them on Wednesday afternoon towards Tunisia.