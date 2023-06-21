Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received in the Qasr Al Bahr Council the President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, His Highness and President Denis Sassou discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and Congo and opportunities to develop their relations, especially in the vital economic, trade and development aspects, in a way that serves their common interests and supports development and prosperity in the two countries.

His Highness and the President of the Republic of the Congo also exchanged views on a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of senior officials, as well as the delegation accompanying the President of the Republic of the Congo.