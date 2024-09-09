His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, arrived in Abu Dhabi on a private visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of those who received His Majesty upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport.

Also present at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.