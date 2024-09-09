His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, arrived in Abu Dhabi on a private visit to the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of those who received His Majesty upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport.

Also present at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, yesterday received Umaro Sissoco Embalo, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the President of Guinea-Bissau discussed various aspects of cooperation, especially in the development, economic, trade and investment fields that serve the priorities of development and progress in the two countries and achieve the aspirations of their peoples for prosperity.

His Highness congratulated President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on the occasion of his country’s independence anniversary, which falls this September, wishing his friendly people further progress and prosperity.

The two sides affirmed their mutual keenness to enhance cooperation relations between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau and expand their horizons for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.