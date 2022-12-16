Home page politics

Are at the center of the EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi. © Apostolis Papanikolaou/Imago

New twist in the EU corruption scandal: Eva Kaili’s partner has probably collected black money. He is said to have stood before the judges.

Brussels – The evidence was probably too overwhelming: Francesco Giorgi admitted to collecting black money in the EU corruption affair. That’s how the partner should deposed EU Vice President Eva Kaili have already confessed before the judges. That reports stern.de citing the Roman daily newspaper “La Republicca“. Accordingly, the Italian claims to have been a member of an organization that was supposed to influence European affairs in favor of Qatar and Morocco. Giorgi’s job was to manage cash. Irrespective of this, the investigations continue – including against Kaili.

EU corruption scandal: After finding cash – Eva Kaili’s partner confesses

The European Union (EU) has been rocked by the corruption scandal for days. During a raid, Belgian investigators searched 19 private apartments and an office in the European Parliament. Five people were arrested, including former EU Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi. They are accused of bribery and money laundering. According to their own statements, the investigators seized cash in the amount of 1.5 million euros during the raids.

Kaili’s partner, previously an assistant in the office of an Italian MEP, has now accused former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri of being the head of the alleged organization. But in Qatargate is still a lot unclear, including who the backers and pullers are exactly.

Eva Kaili and the money: Former Vice President of Parliament rejects allegations of bribery and money laundering

Kaili herself left the allegations against her above her own Attorney dismissed and denied her innocence. Only her significant other could provide “answers as to the existence of this money,” the statement said. An arrest warrant had been issued for Kaili. She is currently in custody. A hearing on the case had to be postponed on Wednesday because a Strike prevented transfer to court.

Kaili’s lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, confirmed to the Greek broadcaster Skai that a large amount of cash had been found. However, this is said to have belonged neither to her nor to her partner, but to a third party. “Ms. Kaili asked her partner what the money was,” Dimitrakopoulos told the broadcaster. The partner replied that the money belonged to someone else. “Then Ms. Kaili said she didn’t allow money that belonged to someone else to be kept in the shared apartment.” For this reason, Kaili’s father took the bag with money and made his way to a hotel. It was initially unclear whether the money was handed over there or whether the police intervened.

EU scandal: After the possible corruption in the European Parliament, the Greek authorities are also investigating

Nevertheless, Kaili wants to plead not guilty to the information in her trial. Irrespective of this, the investigation against the Greek EU politician continues. The Greek public prosecutor’s office also wants to start investigations after the EU scandal became known. The public prosecutor’s office had submitted a corresponding urgent application for preliminary investigations, the state broadcaster reported ERT on Thursday. The prerequisite is that the investigations do not interfere with the work of the Belgian investigators, it said.

Specifically, it should go to the allegations of money laundering and bribery. The Belgian authorities are said to have been asked to cooperate and send the files. Already on Monday, the Greek assets of Eva Kaili, her parents and her sister were frozen on the instructions of the Greek anti-money laundering authority. Since then, authorities have been scrutinizing Kaili’s belongings. According to a report by the dpa news agency, they bought a maisonette three years ago for around 260,000 euros in the rather expensive Athens suburb of Psychiko. Real estate agents estimated the apartment at a value of at least 600,000 euros. The question now is whether Kaili made a deal with the seller and the cash flowed past the official sales value. (jkf/dpa)