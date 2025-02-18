02/17/2025



Updated at 8:27 p.m.





The European Digital Wallet or digital walletEuropean in it mobile will be tested in Benidorm with a series of Essays of practical situations carried out by the public tourist entity visit Benidorm, for example, expedite the check-in in hotels-until receiving the key of the room on the phone-, the car rental companies, excursions and the control of the entrance of the entrance of tourists for administrative and security purposes.

On a day entitled ‘New Digital Identity Model: Telematics and Safe’, organized by Socinfo Digital (Digital Information Society Magazine), experts in this field have been anticipated on Monday in this field Details of this new “European digital identity” , driven by the EU itself, in order to unifyall the Documents civil, administrative, labor, academics, health, banking, leisure or travel, among others.

The so -called European digital identity ecosystem (EUDI) guarantees commitments on Cybersecurity And in the face of fraud, since the European Digital Wallet will store verifiable digital credentials for each citizen.

Representatives of the Government have participated in the meeting, of the National Policeof entities and technological companies linked to the project and of the regional and local administrations, for an implementation provided after the approval of the new law in this regard in December 2024.









Fabián Torresby Sicpa Spain, multinational systems and anti-fold and antipalsification solutions, and one of the members of the European Wallet Consortium -EWC-, one of the European public-private consortia explained how these EU digital identity portfolios will not only provide «a safe, reliable and private medium of storage of credentials of digital identification for all Europeans, but will facilitate their life by getting a new bank account, registering in a university abroad or requesting a job will be as easy as surely ».

This digital identity will allow residents and companies to demonstrate who they are, and store, share, sign and seal important digital documents safely. That is, a new digital way to dispose of all Identifying datasanitary, banking, academics, tourism, leisureof consumption … in a “much more personal, untransferable And safe thanks to the robustness with which Europe is building, through its member states, that armored wallet that will change the way of doing any administrative activity ».

“Smart trips”

This is the case of the calls «Smart trips», Since, from 2026, the progressive establishment of the new European Digital Wallet will begin in tasks such as facilitating the free circulation of Europeans through the European Union map doing all the efforts From the smartphone. From buying food on the plane before even accessing the aircraft to check-in at the destination hotel and that the online digital key sends.

Basically, the new European Wallet will allow citizens to have a digital version of the DNIpassport, transport tickets, hotel bonus, tickets for possible excursions, sanitary documents if needed … along with their personal identification (PID) with which to operate each and every one of the efforts that are needed to travel.

The EWC intends to test the part of the European Digital Wallet for travel and tourism by the hand of Visit Benidorm and Hosbec (Hotel and Tourist Business Association of the Valencian Community), as “deep connoisseurs of the problem of tourism and in particular of the hotel management.” Visit Benidorm is the public entity that orders and directs all tourism that reaches the Third destination more visited in Spain This presentation in Madrid has attended its director, Leire Bilbao. Through its Technical Office of Innovation and Intelligence (Smart Office DTI), the European Wallet technology and the digital travel credentials will be used to verify its effectiveness Avoiding queues in the Receptions Hotel and in the long times filling out the new traveler records, as well as when facilitating the intermediation of travel agencies, vehicle rentals, intermediation platforms and the establishments themselves.

This technology is achieved with Automatic instructions prior to the arrival of the traveler, the checkin and the verification of the digital identity of the future guest, as well as the count of tourists In a certain period of time, your ordering for data of demographic interest and its use for national security purposes.