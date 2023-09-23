THE government revolutionizes its tax on banks. Good for the ECB, less so for the maneuver

The tax on banks’ extra profits completely changes, launched on 8 August by the government, which had raised much criticism even within the majority. Corriere della Sera writes this, according to which “the levy will be calculated on a different basis, which excludes the interest margin on government bonds, but above all it will be possible to choose whether to pay or allocate the amount of the tax itself to the assets, suspending the payment”.

Again according to the Corriere della Sera, “in the government coalition there is great satisfaction with the agreement, especially within Forza Italia, the party that had expressed the greatest doubts about the methods of application of the tax as it had been imagined at the beginning, because it would have affected small institutions and also impacted future issues of government bonds. The solution identified would not only exclude these risks, but could also reassure the European Central Bank”. There is also a however: according to the Courier “the new tax setting could significantly reduce the tax revenue expected in 2024which the government intends to partially allocate to the guarantee fund for the purchase of the first home”.

The amnesty on receipts is ready

Also new on receipts. All taxpayers who have committed a violation between January 1, 2022 and June 30 of this year will be able to comply but pay reduced fines. There will be time until December 15th. The news is in an article of the draft of the energy law decree which will be on the table of the Council of Ministers next Monday. Although not everyone agrees. The Democratic Party protests, speaking of a “slap in the face of honest people”. The CGIL is also on the barricades.

A petrol bonus is then added to the bill bonus, with 5% VAT on gas, which is confirmed. For fuel, 80 euros which will be loaded onto the ‘Dedicated to you’ card, the government provides 100 million while another 55 million go to pay for substitutes at school. However, a further article which confirms, again at the end of the year, the members of the Technical-Scientific Advisory Commission and the Prices and Reimbursement Committee of AIFA talks about healthcare. However, the issue of the protected market is not over: the government continues to work on the rules to be included in one of the next energy measures to ferry around half of Italian families into the free electricity market.

A step, in fact, extended for years by various governments but now made necessary also because it is linked to the objectives of the Pnrr. But it will have to be regulated to avoid an excessive impact on the weaker groups. “Evaluations are underway – explained the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin – on the mechanism for ferrying domestic customers, and in particular vulnerable ones, out of the protected market, taking into account the instability of energy prices in this historical phase”. In fact, under the lens there are the possible increases that the market could undergo and, therefore, measures to support the most vulnerable groups. However, the government is primarily struggling with the finalization of the Nadef which will be brought to the Council of Ministers on Thursday.

The margins for action appear decidedly limited with the number one problem remaining that of the hunt for resources. For this reason, a tax on gaming winnings is also being considered as a possible revenue. But part of the resources – according to what is reported in majority circles – will also have to come from the spaces generated thanks to the greater deficit in 2024.

Subscribe to the newsletter

