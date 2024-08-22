Receipt lottery, here’s why the system hasn’t taken off

It seemed like Columbus’ egg to convince everyone to pay without cash but only with credit card in physical stores but, after three years from the start, the Receipt lotterywhich can be attended for free even if you only pay for your coffee at the bar, obviously by card, has not taken off.

Yet Italians are a people of players, just think of the success (about 20 billion in total expenditure) of scratch and win and of the Lotterywhere the cards are certainly not given for free but must be paid for. On the other hand, the free lottery, after registration and issuing of a special personal code on the dedicated portal, which also allows (registered) merchants to win in the event of a receipt being drawn, after an initial enthusiasm, is unknown to many.

In fact, it is difficult to hear anyone ask, at the bar or in the shops, before paying to be able to participate in it. In its three years of life, it started on February 1, 2021 connected to the plan Cashless Italy to encourage the use of electronic money, it has regularly distributed the promised prizes. Which are not even so paltry: there are in fact weekly draws that reward 15 receipts with 25 thousand euros, monthly ones that reward another 10 with 100 thousand euros and an annual super prize of 5 million.

In short, a total prize pool of around 20 million. The Receipt lotterymanaged by the state body for monopolies and customs, has, in addition to a site where you can register via Spiddownload your code and check any winnings that can be collected in 90 days, also a call center with an operator who answers any questions. You can also participate by paying with the citizen’s income card. Any winnings are communicated via email if they have been registered on the portal or registered at home.

And yet it doesn’t break through: partly because of the mechanism not certain exhilarating and it’s a bit cumbersome (register, have the merchant validate the code, check if you’ve won, etc.) but also because many merchants haven’t registered, perhaps for fear of checks by of the Revenue Agency. However, the Receipt lottery It exists with the clear purpose of fighting tax evasion.

And so by making purchases (in stores, online is not valid) using electronic money and showing the lottery code at the cashier you can get a virtual ticket for every euro spent and up to a thousand. virtual tickets for each receipt they will be able to participate in the numerous draws scheduled every month.