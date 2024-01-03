Recco – An anomalous wave swept into the sea from the quayside of the pier in Recco two German tourists, mother and son, who were saved by some young people present on the spot. The near tragedy occurred in the afternoon around 4pm when the two were caught by the wave and risked drowning.

The husband's screams attracted the attention of dozens of people watching the storm from the lookout and some young people managed to recover the two unfortunates from the sea. The ambulances of the Green Cross of Camogli and Recco and the 118 personnel intervened on site and, after having stabilized the 40-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son, arranged for their transfer to the San Martino hospital in Genoa for observation.