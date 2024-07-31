Recaro seats have graced some of the most iconic and sporty cars in history, but now they are in danger of disappearing. The automotive division of the German brand has declared bankruptcy, leaving everyone shocked, starting with its employees.

Recaro on the brink of the abyss

The news was reported by the German newspaper Automobilwoche, which explained that the company has filed for bankruptcy at the Esslingen district court. “What this means for the 215 employees of Recaro Automotive GmbH in Kirchheim is unclear.”said the IG Metal union – “We expect all options to be exhausted to secure jobs and find a sustainable solution.” The works council itself did not expect this outcome for Recaro Automotive after employees themselves tried to support the company by forgoing part of their salaries or deferring payments: “We are disappointed and we feel let down by the management,” said works council chairman Frank Bokowits.

BBS also fails

At the moment, the bankruptcy declaration will only involve the automotive division, with the other branches of the company operating in the aeronautical sector, office furniture and children’s gaming chairs will not be affected by the decision. The news of Recaro’s bankruptcy, however, does not come as a bolt from the blue, as another German company has also declared bankruptcy: the sports rim manufacturer BBS, which has declared itself insolvent at the Rottweil court. BBS has reportedly stopped paying salaries since May. The German brand specializing in sports rims has already faced several complicated situations in the past, with the brand that could recover this time too thanks to ISH Management Services. BBS wheels have equipped several prestigious brands in the past in addition to the aftermarket activities, including Porsche, Mercedes and BMW.