There Recarohistoric German company known for its racing car seats and the benches of many football stadiums, is in crisis and filed for bankruptcy at the Esslingen CourtThe company was placed in controlled administrationwith the curatorship entrusted to the lawyer Holger Blümle of Stuttgart.

Recaro bankruptcy

The decision to declare failure surprised the 215 employees and representatives of the IG Metal union, despite the sacrifices made in recent years, such as giving up part of the salaries to support the budgets. The chairman of the works council, Frank Bokowits, expressed disappointment at the situation.

Ford Mustang Recaro Seats

Trade unionists are calling for a “transparent dialogue” with the judicial administrator and the exploration of all options to safeguard jobs and find a sustainable solution. Despite the diversification of production, such as child seatsreviving the company from Kirchheim unter Teck seems almost impossible.

Who is Recaro?

Recaro is a German company known for producing high-performance seats for racing cars and luxury vehicles. Founded in 1906Recaro has a long history in the automotive and motorsport sector, standing out for the quality and innovation of its products.

Throughout its history, Recaro has collaborated with brands such as Mercedes And Ford and supplies seats to car manufacturers including Audi, Lamborghini, Fiat, Lotus, Mini, Toyota, BMW, Nissan and Mazda. It also produces seats and booster seats for airliners, used by companies such as Alitalia, SAS and Norwegian.

Mazda MX-5 Recaro Seats

Furthermore, Recaro has developed the highest class seats, the Grand Classfor Japan Railways Group trains. The company also produces benches for football stadiums and child seats, trying to diversify its offerings. But in 2024, despite its reputation, the company recently introduced bankruptcy petitionfacing a significant financial crisis.

