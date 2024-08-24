In this last week of the summer recess we repeat in The Hague Affairs this episode about the history of the PVV.

The PVV has often been written off and ridiculed, but has permanently changed Dutch politics over the past seventeen years. Last week, the party became the largest party in the House of Representatives for the first time, with 37 seats. But if there is one thing that characterizes the PVV, it is that it has not been talked about or written about as much in recent years.

In this Haagse Zaken we therefore delve into the history of the PVV. You will hear from Rik Rutten and Guus Valk how the party came into being, how the positions of the PVV developed and by which people Geert Wilders was inspired. Because in order to properly understand the PVV and Geert Wilders of today, we need to know the history.

Do you have any questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Rik Rutten Presentation: Guus Valk Editing & production: Ignace Schoot Assembly: Peter Baker Photo: ANP/Robert Vos