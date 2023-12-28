This year, Today made a diptych about education with our former education editor Patricia Veldhuis. After writing countless articles about education, she decided to teach the classroom herself and here she shares her experiences.

The teacher shortage in primary and secondary schools continues to increase. Patricia Veldhuis has been writing about education for years and wonders: how is it possible that so few people choose this important profession? What's going wrong here? She puts it to the test and will be in front of the classroom herself for more than six months.

Also read: A year's worth of lessons for the classroom: 'What do I do if they start screaming again?'

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected].

Guest: Patricia Veldhuis Presentation: Gabriella Ader Editorial: Nina van Hattum Edit: Ruben Pest Final editing: Mirjam van Zuidam & Iddo Havinga Image: Dieuwertje Bravenboer