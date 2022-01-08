According to data provided by the Directorate-General for Health and Consumer Protection of the European Union, official calls from car manufacturers to ‘repair’ failures or deficiencies on vehicles sold have increased. The figure for the year just ended speaks of 358 recalls, arriving from 45 different car manufacturers, relating to even 270 models. car-recalls elaborated the weekly (and public) reports put online by the reporting system Rapex, highlighting several particularities of the current car market.

The current cars are not lacking in quality, but the increase in recalls can lead to several hypotheses. You can think of a worsening of car assembly conditions, or the work of suppliers, under pressure due to the complexity of the projects; to a general saving on the assembly part (due to the increase in production costs). We must also remember the question of testing: too often the new cars are sent to the fray on the market to anticipate the times, without grinding the necessary kilometers, only to have to chase them for updates and various repairs.

We remind you that a recall is not necessarily bad news, especially since it is usually the Houses that pay for the repairs, but also for the reduction of risk factors once the repair has been carried out. However, the increase in recalls is clear: they were six times as many as in 2011. Another factor to consider for this increase is the use of platforms shared between several manufacturers and models: when a defect is discovered on one of them, the domino effect it is remarkable.

In 2021 Mercedes-Benz was the brand to formalize the most recalls (67), followed by Volkswagen (25), Citroen (21), Audi and Opel (19), BMW (17), Peugeot (16), Porsche (13), Toyota and Volvo (12). Mercedes thus confirmed its position with respect to 2020. The most common reasons for the recalls, among all brands, are engine failures (109 cases, increasing); fire risks (105, decreasing); airbag (94); brake problems (84); suspension problems (73); steering failure (26). In 62 cases, the breakdowns involved electric or plug-in hybrid cars, regardless of the nature of the defect found.