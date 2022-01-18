Giorgio Marsiaj is CEO of Sabelt, an Italian company that produces safety systems for road and competition vehicles, among the most renowned in the sector. But he is also the president of the Industrial Union of Turin, and in this capacity he can make judgments on the state of investments for the auto industry and beyond.

In the newspaper La Stampa, Marsiaj spoke of reshoring, that is the return to Italy of companies that had previously delocalized production abroad, and of the themes of the future on which to invest to make the country one of the most competitive in Europe again and not only. And one of the sectors that can do more to bring back to Italy those who have left for too many costs is the automotive one.

“The blah blah we bring into 2022 is to repeat that the entrepreneur must be optimistic. But optimism alone is not enough. Whoever speaks is either good and able to do analysis, or it is better that he avoids them, because otherwise we fall back into bla bla. And I’m sick of hearing it. If you grow more than 2% you create jobs. And I believe that today, a capable government, which knows how to understand Italy’s role in Europe, can go even further, up to at least 3%. That must be our goal. And the territory can play a decisive role. To attract companies relocated to India, Eastern Europe and China to Italy, shared perspectives and projects are needed, exploiting the conditions to operate in an attractive context. Large companies must lead small and medium-sized companies on a path of growth with them, to create jobs and jobs. And when I talk about big, I talk about established brands. Car manufacturers, for example, favor reshoring. But I also and above all think of leading family businesses in their areas, which can be a driving force“.

With regard to the PNRR and the resources to invest in the future, Marsiaj thinks about specific sectors and themes. And it appeals to those who believe that Italy is giving its best. “Sustainable mobility, aerospace, hydrogen. However, the territory also has great outlets for tourism, services, food & beverage and logistics. Having said that the PNRR is primarily a public match, the private sector has only the possibility of influencing the choices that will be made. It can and must do so by comparing itself with local authorities, but also – on the training front – with universities. We have a great responsibility to interpret the role of companies, so that politics grasp the needs of the territory. And let’s stop saying that Italy is the most beautiful country in the world. The most beautiful country in the world cannot have youth unemployment at 30 percent. This is what we need to change above all“.