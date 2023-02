Recall for shelled almonds, contained in 200-400 gram compostable trays, with the ‘I&D Srl’ brand with headquarters in Frattamaggiore (Naples). The website of the Ministry of Health reports it. The reason for the recall is the possible presence of aflatoxins, the product must not be consumed, but returned to the point of sale. The lots recalled are the following: 279/22; 280/22; 295/22. (continued)