Small reminder for Ferrari SF90 Stradale in the United States. Some specimens of the plug-in hybrid supercar of the Maranello car manufacturer would have a problem related to the use of child seats, with the Prancing Horse brand having already warned the owners of the cars to have the vehicles returned to assistance and to resolve the criticality. The recall is about a small number of specimens of the 1,000 HP bolide of total power: only 13 units of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale would in fact be affected by this problem, which concerns in particular the concern that car airbags could interfere with child seats. The affected examples were built between 2020 and 2021.

One small problem

The vehicles subject to the recall do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard Number 208. Also referred to as “occupant crash protection,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is difficult to think that the owners of a Ferrari SF90 Stradale will use their supercar with a child seat mounted on the passenger seat but it is clearly essential to have to comply with the standards set by the regulations, especially in a market which represents an expanding slice for the Prancing Horse.

A super hybrid on tap

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is powered by a powerful 780 HP V8 combined with three electric motors which together generated 220 HP, reaching a total system power of 1,000 HP. Two units are located at the front while the third is located at the rear, which owes much of its development to Formula 1: it is the MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) which is located between the gearbox and the 8-cylinder. In this way the Cavallino supercar is able to reach a top speed of 340 km/h and 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. The unit cost is around 430,000 euros.