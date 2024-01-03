There is a risk of fire with the BMW 4 Series Convertible.

In recent days we have seen plenty of cars in action. A Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid had to deal with a blaze, as did a green Audi RS Q3. On that bombshell we are now dealing with a potential fire with the BMW 4 Series Convertible.

BMW 4 Series Convertible fire risk

For this story we have to go to the other side of the pond. The NHTSA, that is the American RDW, has initiated a recall for the BMW 4 Series Convertible due to the risk of a fire. There could be a small oil leak in the engine compartment. This leakage can lead to other damage around the engine, ultimately increasing the risk of fire.

5 cars

It's a mighty small recall for BMW. Only five cars have to be returned to the dealer. In a country as large as the United States, the recall does not mean much. This concerns five cars produced between October 10 and October 11.

To solve the problem, BMW is replacing the cylinder head cover on the five cars. This should eliminate the potential leakage and therefore the risk of a fire. Of course free of charge for 4 Series Convertible drivers. BMW says it will contact customers from February.

It often happens that a recall applies to only a small group. In 2023 there was a recall in America for the BMW XM. Only one customer was affected by that recall, other cars had not even been delivered yet.

