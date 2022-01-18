After four requests promoted by the Venezuelan Movement for the Revocation, the National Electoral Council decided to start the process for the activation of a possible referendum against Nicholas Maduro.

The coordinator of this group, Nicmer Evans, believes that it is a mechanism to achieve regime change and they hope that the same Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president by more than fifty countries, decide whether or not to join the initiative.

At what stage is the recall process at this time?



The announcement by the National Electoral Council (CNE) is still an early victory in relation to the development of the social forces that have been promoting the issue of the recall referendum and it is a victory that we have to know how to manage very well.

Nicmer Evans, the coordinator of the movement that leads the initiative for the Recall in Venezuela. Photo: Courtesy Nicmer Evans

It is necessary to clarify how the regulation that until now was in force, a regulation from 2007 with a modification from 2016, which we know was made with the intention of making the activation of the recall unfeasible; If the first part, which was the collection of 1 percent of the signatures for the legitimacy of the requesting organization, has already been suppressed, this means that at least there seems to be an express will to review the regulation, considering that it is effectively that we introduced on December 1, 2021, which was the need to review and update to make this regulation constitutional, is beginning to have importance for the electoral entity.

Now comes the second issue, which is to clarify how the will will be collected, that 20 percent of the wills of Venezuelans wanting to activate the referendum mechanism, and why wills? because nowhere is it established that they are signatures, the signatures are established with the 2007 regulation and we are convinced that the expression of wills can be done with the fingerprint scanner and also by opening the polling stations.

What do you think is due to this phase jump?

The first thing I think is that they are convinced that we are not going to collect signatures, because if they did not think so they would have started from the first step or they would not have recognized the request, here what we have to do is go to the field to verify if really we have the ability to collect signatures . We’ll see about that, we’re going to have the opportunity, I think that’s what’s extraordinary like the winds of change that are blowing in Barinas. What happened in Barinas is bringing a series of consequences, we will have to see what the internal situation of Chavism is regarding this issue, I think that some internal elements of Chavism also add up, I am convinced that there are Chavistas who want to leave Maduro and I think that they also found the activation of the recall referendum as a possible option to try to retrace the entire disaster that exists in Chavismo, so we can have several scenarios in relation to a cause, first, perhaps the most probable and that is that they think that there are more than enough and that we are not going to be able to collect the 4.3 million signatures and the other is that the internal dispute of Chavismo is knowing the fact that it is possible that in the next few hours or days there will be pronouncements by people from Chavismo in favor of the referendum, there will be to evaluate it in this sense.

Some say that the recall would validate Nicolás Maduro

That if we legitimize Maduro or not, well the worst that can happen is that: suppose we fail to collect the signatures or that we fail to obtain the 6.3 million votes we need to revoke him, which is hard for me to believe, but imagine these worst scenarios , the worst that can happen is that we reach a presidential election in 2024. What can prevent it from reaching 2024 is the referendum, then there is nothing to lose, from the point of view of the Venezuelan opposition and the will of the citizens, that what they are looking for are mechanisms and solutions to be able to restore order. constitution and democracy in the country. It is an opportunity that is open to us the size of the sky and we are sure that we Venezuelans will know how to take advantage of it.

How to encourage Venezuelans to go and sign, knowing that in past processes retaliation has been taken?

The first thing is the change of the regulation, if we change the signatures for the fingerprint scanners, you minimize the need to be publishing if you signed to be verified; that is the first mechanism, that is why I am convinced that this topic can advance in an important way. What is perhaps difficult is in the modification, with the fact that in 2016 it is assumed that the collection has to be by states when we know that the presidential election is from a single constituency. People are aware of the risk, we have not said that it is a path of roses, it is a path of thorns, but there are 10 million Venezuelans who are not interested -despite the fact that the bag of food arrives- to vote against Maduro , there is less fear because everything has been taken from us except our dignity.

There are 21,000,000 people on the electoral register, of which 4,000,000 are outside the country, and it will be difficult for them to vote even though we have asked the United Nations to help us find mechanisms so that these Venezuelans can vote abroad. .

How are Venezuelans outside?

Today only 100,000 Venezuelans are registered outside, and that they can vote. We are disputing the fact that a kind of national circumscription will be opened, that there are people who can register abroad, but we know that the diplomatic relations of the Maduro government are difficult and generally where there are more Venezuelans there is no consulate or embassy.

There are 4,000,000 Venezuelans who are not going to be able to vote and let’s suppose that there is a 20 percent abstention, there are 4,000,000 fewer, we are talking about 8,000,000 fewer, we have 13,000,000 Venezuelans left, a little more than 60 percent of the electoral register with the possibility of voting; Based on that, we also know that Chavismo has been permanently declining in its ability to mobilize the vote and we need 6.3 million votes.

Barinas is an example that it is possible and that it is not necessary to have absolute unity, but with the majority it is possible to achieve the objectives.

What is the next phase?

The next step is to wait for the publication of the electoral schedule, with the schedule we already have clear all the steps to be agreed upon and from there a dispute will also begin, because if there are things that are applied in the 2006 rule that violate the right, we We will go out to fight for better electoral conditions.

Have you talked with Juan Guaidó?

We have already talked about this subject several times since last year; Last year we also met, we have been attentive to their statements and we are waiting for them to decide what their position will be on this issue. In fact, there has been a last approach on the possibility of arranging a next meeting to analyze the scenarios and we can achieve greater inclusion of all political sectors.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

Correspondent of THE TIME

CARACAS

