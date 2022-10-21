It began as “a freak joke” and ended up being the most profitable Spanish film of all time and “the most recognized genre film in the world”, in the scholarly definition of Ángel Sala, the director of the Sitges Festival. 15 years ago, Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza managed to make their hair stand on end with ‘REC’ which, anticipating this era of platforms, did not lose out on the small screen as it was conceived as a (false) television report.

A journalist from a program like ‘Callejeros’ played by Manuela Velasco accompanies the Barcelona firefighters on a routine day. Her nightmare begins when they arrive at a block of flats in which they will be trapped. At the mercy of zombies/plagues on the landing. The challenge for the directors was for the viewer to irresistibly identify with the camera. At all times we see and know the same as her. We are shaken ‘voyeurs’, unable to cling to the usual melodramatic mechanisms in horror films: here there are no pauses or transitions that take us away from horror.

Video.



Trailer of the documentary ‘REC. Terror without pause’.



‘REC. Terror without pause’ is the title of the documentary that hits theaters on October 28 and analyzes the filming and significance of a film that had a weak American remake in 2008, ‘Quarantine’, and three sequels directed by Plaza and Balagueró (the saga is on Netflix). Even George A. Romero, the author of ‘The Night of the Living Dead’, was inspired by the work of the Catalans for ‘The Journal of the Dead’ (2007). Beyond the fact that number 34 Rambla de Catalunya is today a place of pilgrimage for fans, ‘REC’ remains a surprising startle machine that wonders about the role of audiovisuals when it comes to capturing and manipulating reality.

An image from the first installment of ‘REC’.



In 2007, Jaume Balagueró and Paco Plaza were waiting for the financing of ambitious international projects to be completed. They were dying to shoot with the freedom of their first shorts, so they presented Julio Fernández, the head of Filmax, with a project called ‘Firefighters’. His influences were disparate: an episode of ‘The X Files’ shot as the program ‘Cops’, ‘The Blair Witch Project’, the genre of ‘found footage’ or found footage… and some images of Raquel Mosquera in ‘Here’s a tomato’ that disturbed Paco Plaza. If until then Filmax’s horror films had concealed the fact that they were being shot in Barcelona for international distribution, ‘REC’ would be proudly local: thus, the contrast between the naturalism of that Eixample portal and its zombie neighbors embodied by stupendous actors would be more frightening delivery.

The Girl Medeiros



A budget of 800,000 euros (it raised more than 8 million in Spanish cinemas), a script that was once said to have been improvised but in the documentary it is discovered that it was followed for the most part and a three-week shoot at full throttle. ‘REC’ worked like a video game that starts at the portal and ends in the attic, where Niña Medeiros (Javier Botet) lives, the fruit of the experiments with Evil by a crazy priest-scientist, guilty of the plague of infected people/ possessed. Her name, in fact, is a joke with the singer Glenn Medeiros.

Manuela Velasco in ‘REC’.



“Amusing as a trip in the Passage of Terror”, according to Nacho Vigalondo, ‘REC’, with its comic reliefs, was even wilder on paper. The mountains of dead children and an ending with all of Barcelona infected were never filmed. But the fear of the actors when shooting in total darkness with night vision cameras was real.

After the premiere in Venice came some bad reviews. The directors recorded in Sitges the reactions of the public shaking in their seats during the screening and that was the best publicity possible. Even Port Aventura had a ‘REC’ attraction. “Then came a barrage of hand-held horror movies and found recordings, in the same way that Danny Boyle resurrected zombie cinema with ’28 days later”, says Diego López-Fernández, director of the documentary. «Without going any further, one of the films that he has won this year in Sitges, ‘Deadstream’, follows in his footsteps. A youtuber enters a house with his cameras and discovers paranormal things, it is a genre that continues to be exploited ».