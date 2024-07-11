Perhaps the most passionate and traditionalist gamers do not know Rec Roombut it is a free title that has achieved considerable popularity in the particular sector of “user-generated social content”, so although this is strange, there is not much to be surprised about the new close collaboration with Bungie to insert Destiny 2 within the MMO in question.

With this partnership, Bungie has chosen Rec Room to insert a section dedicated to Destiny 2 into the game world, with the aim of expanding knowledge of the title to the social gaming public and perhaps recruit new Guardians within the younger generations who regularly meet inside Rec Room.

Starting today, Rec Room players will have the opportunity to explore a meticulously recreated version of Destiny’s iconic Tower within the game’s world: a recreation of the iconic hub from the Destiny universe, brought to Rec Room in remarkable detail, offering players an authentic experience whether they’re playing on VR, console, PC, or mobile platforms.