The regional group led by Gianni Pastorino proposes the establishment of a regional Observatory and new technical solutions for the “unsealing” of the soil in urban planning operations

Genoa – “Regenerating an area does not only mean tearing down old dilapidated buildings to make parking lots and supermarkets. For true regeneration in a region like Liguria where too much has been built over the years, the soil must be recovered to mitigate the hydrogeological risk, with greenery and restoration of ecosystem functionality “. Thus Rossella D’Acqui, president of Shared Line, illustrates the bill on “Regional regulations on the protection and use of land” presented today by the regional group led by Gianni Pastorino. The proposal provides for the establishment of a regional Observatory and new technical solutions for the “unsealing” of the land in urban planning operations, with the provision of compensation in terms of land recovered in the case of new constructions.

“Liguria maintains some sad records such as land consumption in protected areas and waterproofing near waterways”, says Pastorino, “it is no longer enough to say that new soil is not consumed but where possible we are moving towards restoration” .

They are identified in the proposed law urban planning and operational tools, illustrate Nadia Repetto and Giulia Allegrotti of shared line, “to ensure that there is a public direction to support the municipalities”.