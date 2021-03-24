With the departure of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the series of films that make up the tetralogy of Rebuild of Evangelion they have attracted more attention than before.

Some may think they are simply recaps of television anime. But really it’s not so. What these tapes pose deviates from what he originally conceived Hideaki anno. They are a new way of recounting what happened.

Rebuild of Evangelion is a separate series

In fact, its continuity is different from Neon Genesis Evangelion, as well as two previous films, Death and rebirth Y The End of Evangelion.

This is how the first three tapes of Rebuild They have family events for those who watched the TV series and movies mentioned above. But also notable differences.

One of the biggest has to do with the presence of Kaworu nagisa. In the first anime it appears already very advanced this one.

Where to see Rebuild of Evangelion?

It is until episode 24 that he enters the scene, and it does not take long to leave. In Rebuild of Evangelion It is not like that, since it appears from the first movie, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone.

Another big difference is Mari Makinami Illustrious. She is an original character from the movies, and appears in the second film, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance. That changes the dynamic between the characters, as it lends itself to new situations.

A great event never happened in these movies

As if that were not enough, the plot of the first film ends in the Operation Yashima, which is the battle of Angel Ramiel which in the television anime happens in episode six.

That concludes the introductory arc of the story. As for the second film, it ends in the fight against Zeruel, and that happened until episode 19 of the original for television. It is from there that the story that many fans know varies too much in Rebuild.

Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo Y Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time, the two remaining films, are something different from everything known.

We don’t want to spoil you a lot about its plot, especially the latest one that hasn’t been released outside of Japan yet. But it is an alternate take on the events of the first anime and previous movies.

Anno and his team decided to propose something new and different, but also experimental with a great quality in design and animation. Each film used the best technology of its time.

This is more noticeable with each movie. Rebuild of Evangelion It is not currently available on digital platforms in Latin America. It is expected that from one moment to another Amazon Prime Video announce your availability.

But it is a mystery why it is not yet achieved. The only thing left is to wait, or buy the first three movies on Blu-ray or DVD to enjoy them. As for the fourth film, it has no release date outside of Japan.

