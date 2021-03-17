September 2007. Almost 12 years after Japanese television premiered Neon Genesis Evangelion, the maximum success of both the study Gainax like Hideaki anno, an apprentice of Hayao Miyazaki who achieved, with this work, an unprecedented worldwide success.

However, this work was left with many pending. No one had expected that Evangelion will end as the hit he managed to become. Episodes 25 and 26 of the series were a philosophical essay. Not only because of the author’s intentions to express particular ideas about human nature, but because the study budget was over.

The films they released afterward that functioned as a ‘true ending’, while successful, still felt mildly disconnected from the series itself.

EvangelionBesides, he was being a victim of time. The plot did not age badly. In fact, it is still an enjoyable and cult work for new followers. What happened was simple: the present caught up with the future and science fiction became alternative history.

The need to renew Evangelion

Released in October 1995, the story started from the premise that a cataclysm (the Second Impact) would devastate humanity at the end of the 20th century. In 2007, it was clear that this had not happened. Many of the precepts and technologies, outside of the mechas, looked like part of the past. A renewal was necessary to extend the life of the product.

Another issue that forced the renewal of this franchise was the creation of the Studio khara by Hideaki anno. Although the animating house has worked on works such as The Dragon Dentist and video games like Gravity rush or Fire emblem echoes, Evangelion is the ultimate creation of Anno.

That is why its rights are currently shared by Gainax Y Khara, although the latter has initiated legal disputes over the payment of royalties. Independence, therefore, required Anno to establish a product around Evangelion.

In this one, he was not only going to allow himself to capture the absolute vision of history that he could not generate at the time, but also adapt the plot to a new future. In addition, all merchandise proceeds went mostly to their pockets.

A vision without limits

What if Gainax would have visualized in Evangelion an absolute success? Would you have budgeted more resources for its production? With the success of the series and the films in their original state, little is said about it outside certain circles. AnnoHowever, he was aware of this situation.

Before starting the production of Evangelion 1.0, the first film of the Rebuild, the creator revisited the entire series from start to finish. It is also known that he watched the movies. According to the Japanese press, he noticed that the episodes seemed disconnected from each other. Not to mention the passage of the televised product to the films. This caused, in his opinion, dissatisfaction, uprooting and confusion among the audience.

AnnoIn addition, he wanted to deliver the plot as he originally conceived it. Without the budget or technical limitations serving as a barrier to realizing a story that, already with the restrictions of the past, transformed the vision of anime and its industry.

Naturally, a good part of those responsible for the hit was brought to his new team; for example, the character designer, Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.

Evangelion 1.0: You Are (Not) Alone it was released in a timely manner. In 2007, with an unprecedented advertising campaign in Japan, grossed more than $ 16 million at the Japanese box office. A record for the franchise.

Eventually, merchandise designed around the films, and not the series, began to be marketed. The future looked promising, although the result of a particular detail began to be noticed.

A titanic vision and a continuous delay

If you have ambitious plans, it is common for them to get complicated along the way. More when you are looking to specify them independently. Also, if this project is about re-creating a world, it is natural that new ideas are implemented on the fly.

Put all these factors together and you will begin to notice one of the main problems of the Rebuild of Evangelion: delays. Four animated movies in a span of 13 1/2 years doesn’t seem like much. However, it was originally planned to have a trilogy that, at most, the waiting point between the films would be two years.

Evangelion 2.0: You Can (Not) Advance It went from having a release date of January 2008, to launching in June 2009.

This additional work not only allowed for the arrival of a new character such as Mari makinami, much loved by current fans. It also allowed the plot not to be simply retelling the events of the first series (such as the beginning of Dragon ball super picking up the previous movies).

An almost entirely new story, with unexpectedly dramatic twists, it set not only the hype among fans of yesteryear. It also reached a new generation.

Three years of work served for the arrival of Evangelion 3.0: You Can (Not) Redo. The plot not only awarded Asuka, a fandom favorite, a revamped character psychology. He also let the personality of Kaworu. Even new characters joined the cast, increasing the possibilities.

It is natural, therefore, that the end sought not to leave anything in the pipeline and conclude in a big way the project of a lifetime, it is not only the reconstruction Evangelion. The movie 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time it arrived five years later than it should have. But there were good reasons.

Team Godzilla … Or Evangelion?

Hideaki anno is a creative who has sought to make a mark beyond animation. Works like Love and pop, with his strange camera shots, they were a sample that the experimental details that he captured in his anime works, ended up in the live action tapes.

In fact we can see in Love and pop some nuances that I would implement in Kare kano (to the point that the experimentation caused conflicts between Anno Y Masami tsuda, the author of the manga).

When you have the opportunity, as a Japanese filmmaker, that your fourth live action work is a reboot of Gojira, How to miss the opportunity? Shin gojira, released in 2016, was a reason to put production work on hold for the fourth film of the Rebuild.

Even in the gaps between this kaiju film and its sequel, it was reported that the work to perform Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 they were being carried out with caution. Yes, the address of Shin godzilla by Anno prompted this franchise and Evangelion had collaborations, which were very successful in terms of merchandising.

But they clearly showed where the priorities of the creative were: on the one hand it was to establish themselves as an important filmmaker in the history of Godzilla and, on the other, to build a flawless closure for a film series crucial both for his career and for the anime industry.

The closing of the franchise became one of the most important successes before Japanese critics. Although it is blamed for not having the same depth and risk as The End of Evangelion, the film released on March 8 has served to give a fair and well-developed end, in terms of characterization, to this saga.

Evangelion It is a very important series for the Latin anime fandom. It would not be surprising, therefore, that streaming services or the festival circuit could promote its legal premiere in the region soon.

For now, it is clear that its historical importance in the industry is indisputable, both for those who knew the Third Impact at the end of the previous millennium, and for those who discovered it together with Mari makinami.



