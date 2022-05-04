Dubai (Union)

Ukrainian Sergey Rebrov proved that he is a “title hunter”, after a career that saw the crowning of championships, at any station he entered, and increased it by crowning his first titles with Al Ain, after he succeeded in winning the League Cup against Al-Ahly youth.

Rebrov started his career as a player for the Ukrainian clubs Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, then moved to the English Premier League to defend the colors of Tottenham and West Ham, before leaving to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce. He led the Ukraine national team until his retirement in 1992, scoring 139 goals in 380 matches.

As for his biography as a coach, he started with Dynamo Kyiv (2014-2017), and during his 137 matches, he won 94 matches, drew in 7 matches, and lost twice, and won the league twice, the Ukraine Cup and the Super Cup title with the team.

In 2017, he moved to Al-Ahly of Saudi Arabia and led it in only 38 matches, and succeeded in winning 23 matches, drawing in 10 matches, and losing 5 times.

Rebrov supervised the training of Hungarian Frenkvarosi from 2018 to 2021, and during 133 matches with the team, he achieved 82 wins, 31 draws and losses in 20 matches, and won 3 league titles with him before moving to Al Ain.