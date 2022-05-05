Al Ain (Union)

Al Ain coach Sergey Rebrov confirmed that his team’s match against Al Dhafra, tomorrow, Saturday, in the “22nd round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, is the most important match for the “leader” in the last meters of this season, due to his team’s desire to continue to lead by 7 points, and stay away from the pressure of calculations with the closest competitors.

Rebrov addressed the “leader” fans, and said: On behalf of all members of the first team, I would like to congratulate the fans on the professional cup title, which we achieved by defeating Shabab Al-Ahly, and I believe that the players did their best to draw a smile on the faces of the fans, as for the upcoming match. I think all of us, fans and players, woke up thinking about the next goal for the team, and everyone celebrated the achievement last night with different feelings, and in regards to the next match, I wonder why we will play a game after two days straight, from a difficult and full of enthusiasm and emotion to the cup final, And now I think it’s time for the team, for the fans to show up to support the players.

And he added in a message to Al Ain fans: The team players need you, to spread more enthusiasm and motivation, and I think that if we have a goal now, it is to win the league championship, we must work hand in hand, and confirm our presence in all upcoming matches, not only in the team’s confrontations with Al Wahda and Al Jazira, and it is important to support the players and my message to you is, if you are behind the team in the next match, the players will have the motivation because the match is no less important than any other match with Al Jazira for example, and it may be more important, the important thing for me is enthusiasm, Because the players drained a lot of enthusiasm in the previous match, and that’s why I ask the fans to be in the stands on Saturday, and give the players that enthusiasm.

He said: Everyone celebrated winning the first titles this season, and now we have to think of another more important goal, which is to win the league title, and without the presence of the fans, I can say that by 70%, 80% or even 90% it is impossible to win the championship, and we have to cooperate together, and be present. In the stands, even if we have to drive two or three hours behind the team.