Sergei Rebrov is a name that continues to bring back bad memories in Barcelona, ​​as for a few months, Bayern Munich and Lisbon. The now Ferencvaros coach was one of the protagonists of one of the worst European debacles that Barcelona experienced at the Camp Nou (0-4) against Dinamo Kiev in 1997.

Do you still remember the last time you visited the Camp Nou as a player?

I have good memories of the Camp Nou. As a player I scored a lot of goals, but now I don’t think about that.

Do you have an anti Messi plan?

Unfortunately we have not had time to make many plans.

What Barça expects?

I am worried that they have lost because they will want to make up. Clearly Koeman has come up with new ideas.

Do you think that Barça is the favorite for the Champions League?

I do not like talking about that. I don’t know who is favorite.

Can you benefit from playing without an audience?

We may have some benefit, but I prefer to play with the public.

How do you see your team?

We come with a lot of desire, although I have also noticed a bit of nerves among my players. We are a team without stars, but with very clear ideas. We are here also representing Hungary. You will soon see what our strengths are.

Do you see Messi less dangerous than other seasons?

It’s hard to say that about the best player in the world.