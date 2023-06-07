London (dpa)

Ukrainian Sergei Rebrov, former Al Ain coach, former Tottenham and West Ham striker in the English Football League, took over the duties of coaching his country, and the British News Agency (BA Media) stated that the 49-year-old coach has a diverse coaching career, as he trained Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine and my family. Saudi Jeddah, Hungarian Ferenc Faures and Al Ain.

The former international striker, who has played 75 international matches with Ukraine, will take over the coaching duties of the team with a contract that extends until 2026. Andriy Pavelko, President of the Ukrainian Football Federation, said: “This is an event that we have been waiting for for a long time. It is a new stage in the history of Ukrainian football.”

He added, “A special moment because a new page will be opened during martial law, which is at a very special stage in our country.” Rebrov will have to lead the Ukrainian national team in the European Nations Cup qualifiers (Euro 2024), where the team hopes to overcome its defeat in the first match against England. last March.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka scored the goals of the match for England at Wembley Stadium, where the visiting team was led by interim coach Ruslan Rutan. Rebrov will coach the Ukrainian national team in a friendly match against Germany on June 12, before playing two European Nations qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta later this month.