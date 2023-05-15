Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Al Ain’s technical staff puts the final touches on the team’s squad, before the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup semi-final first leg match against Al Nasr, which will be held at 7:35 pm “Wednesday” at Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium, and Al Ain needs to win and settle the qualification card for the final, to defend the championship title. , which will be the last championship that Al-Zaeem clings to after finishing the season without success in winning the championships, despite the development of performance during the second round, and the increase in the attacking power of the team with the highest score in the league with 67 goals.

And the technical staff intends to raise the technical competence of its players, especially since the team was in a state of frustration after losing the league title in the penultimate round. Against Sharjah in the cup final, which he lost on penalties, and was a strong candidate to win the league title until the penultimate round, which saw Al-Ahly youth win the title by defeating Bani Yas.

Ukrainian Rebrov called on all players to respond to the league’s loss in the Al-Nasr match, a match that hindered the team’s march in the second round, where it was defeated by a goal despite its superiority and control over the course of the game.

Rebrov stressed the need to compensate the fans by fighting hard in the last championship that the team clings to, in order to finish the season crowned with a title that raises morale, especially since the team is on the verge of a new season that will not be easy, as it will be required to compete continually and locally.