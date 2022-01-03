Last year tennis star Simona Halep was closer to crying than laughing, but the 30-year-old Romanian has found new motivation. Halep, former number 1 in the world, wants to return to the top 10 in the world as soon as possible after the necessary physical problems.











,,I thought my career was coming to an end, but after preparing for the new season I have the feeling that I can play for a few more years,” said the Romanian shortly before the start of the WTA tournament in Melbourne. . She is number 2 on the placement list after Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Due to a calf injury, Halep had to miss Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games last year. The Romanian did participate in the US Open, where she reached the fourth round. Shortly afterwards she married. Halep achieved her only final place of the season in her own country at the Transylvania Open, but had to recognize her superior in the Estonian Annett Kontaveit.

Simona Halep during the Mutua Madrid Open 2021. © Europa Press via Getty Images



The two-time grand slam winner (Roland Garros 2018 and Wimbledon 2019) has dropped to twentieth place in the world ranking as a result of her physical malheur. ,,At this stage of my life I experience tennis in a different way; more relaxed. I enjoy it more. I don’t put any pressure on myself. That’s how I try to be on the track.”

Halep’s goal is to return to the top ten tennis players in the world this year. ,,My team says I’m still good enough, so I’m not thinking about stopping. My husband and family also support me. The top 10 is the goal. Anything that comes with that is a bonus.”