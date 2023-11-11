On the first Saturday of November, the new season of the already beloved show will premiere on the NTV channel. “Superstar!”. It became known who will take part in the show this time, and who will choose the main star of the fourth season. Details are in the Lenta.ru material.

On November 4 at 20:20 the fourth season of the music show starts on NTV “Superstar!”. According to tradition, 10 artists who were especially popular in the 80s-90s and 2000s will compete for the title of “superstar”.

As always, they will be judged by a star jury. This time they were the host of the talk show “Beyond the Boundary” on NTV and the famous music critic Sergei Sosedov, the host of the programs “The Stars Aligned” and “Secret for a Million” Lera Kudryavtseva, the Honored Artist of the Russian Federation singer Natasha Koroleva, as well as the popular pop singer Stas Piekha.

Star jury

“I really like the jury of the show “Superstar!” this year. Lera Kudryavtseva is a great professional, a wonderful person and friend. Sergey Sosedov is an endless source of joy, a storehouse of information and a person who gives a huge range of emotions. And Natasha Koroleva added exactly those colors that were so lacking: simple girlish, sometimes cheerful, sometimes frank, sometimes folk,” Piekha noted.

Lera Kudryavtseva, like Stas Piekha and Sergei Sosedov, had previously taken part in the show as a jury. She said that her style has not changed in the new season:

In the new season of “Superstar!” my judging style will not change, because what is done sincerely and from the heart cannot be changed. I know that some TV viewers and even participants consider me strict, but this is not so See also Giorgia Meloni: "G20 declaration on Ukraine is compromised but an important result" Lera Kudryavtseva

“I love all our artists very much, with all my heart I consider them bright, talented and unique, but “Superstar!” – This is first and foremost a competition. And a competition involves grades, winners and losers. No matter how much we would like to, every week we will have to say goodbye to one of the participants, these are the rules. And I always speak honestly about my feelings. If something didn’t work out, I don’t hide it, and, on the contrary, if the performance caused a “wow effect,” I enthusiastically share my feelings,” said Lera Kudryavtseva

Photo: NTV press service

Natasha Koroleva, who was invited to judge the show this season by Vadim Takmenev, admitted that she wanted to be the most loyal and gentle on the jury, but after the first episode she realized that it was important to criticize artists:

“I always try to convey information to people as gently as possible, with the message that they will hear and correct it next time, do it better. I can’t give low ratings, it makes me feel somehow uneasy. But after filming the first program, I realized what was needed. It’s always clearer from the outside, and sometimes it’s worth making comments so that the artist, by listening to them, can improve his performances every time,” the singer emphasized.

Participants known throughout the country

Each episode of the program, as before, will be dedicated to a specific topic: “Your hit,” “Dedication to departed friends,” “Favorite hits,” and others. The scoring system will also remain the same: fire from the jury means two points, fireworks – one, zilch – zero. The jury members will be able to save one participant once during the entire season, but only if the decision is unanimous. If the judges’ opinions differ, the participant leaves the project.

Photo: NTV press service

The hosts of the show “Superstar!” Vadim Takmenev and the popular Russian singer Lolita will remain

The participants on the stage of the show this season will include Honored Artists of the Russian Federation Kai Metov, Alexey Glyzin and Felix Tsarikati, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Ekaterina Surzhikova, singers Igor Nadzhiev and Alexey Goman, singers Tatyana Markova, Lika Star and Larisa Chernikova, as well as soloist group “Lyceum” Anastasia Makarevich.

“The show “Superstar!” I always watch with great pleasure. And, of course, when I received an offer to take part in it, I was very happy and happily agreed. Specialists of the highest category are working on the project. I admit, I did not expect such a performance of some songs from myself; sometimes it would even be difficult to recognize me. Our esteemed jury can be objective, but sometimes not so much. But I look at it as a show, because we are all long-established, self-sufficient artists. All these years I have not disappeared anywhere, and despite the fact that I did not appear on the television screen, I toured extensively. I encourage everyone to watch the show “Superstar!” I’m sure you will get tremendous pleasure,” Felix Tsarikati said about his experience.

“I accepted the invitation to become a participant in the show “Superstar!” in order to grow within myself, overcome my fears, prove to myself, first of all, that Lika Star has a continuation and can again stand with dignity on the big stage. This is an incredible opportunity to be reborn in front of a multi-million audience of such a large-scale project and to reveal my new creative images that I have always dreamed of. The puzzle came together perfectly!” — Lika Star shared her impressions.

See also Ohio police officer shoots unarmed 20-year-old black man in bed Kai Metov and Anastasia Makarevich admitted that they had been following the show for a long time and were glad to accept the invitation

“To be honest, I didn’t think much about Vadim Takmenev’s invitation to take part in the “Superstar!” show. and agreed without leaving his office. Firstly, I followed my colleagues in previous seasons of the project. Secondly, of course, they shared their impressions with me and praised the show. They said that they were very grateful to “Superstar!”, because it gave them another impetus in life,” said Kai Metov.

“For the show “Superstar!” I’ve been following for a long time. In my opinion, this is a unique opportunity for an artist to show himself to the audience from a new, previously unseen side – to perform songs that he has never sung for the general public, to try himself in different genres. The staging of the numbers deserves special praise – the performances are bright and spectacular,” noted Makarevich.

In three seasons of the project “Superstar!” 28 Russian pop stars have already taken part. The winners of the first season were the founder of domestic rap, Bogdan Titomir, and the performer of the hit “America the Homewrecker” Irina Shvedova. In the second season, the main prize was won by the legendary Shura and ex-member of the groups “Forum” and “Electroclub” Viktor Saltykov, and in the third season the singer Olga Zarubina won.

