EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Two years have passed since the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck the South department of Haiti on August 14, 2021, causing more than 2,000 deaths and 12,000 injuries. The devastation was enormous and, as a result, there are many communities that today continue to try to recover and return to normality. Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed and many health facilities, including the Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)-supported maternity care clinic in the city of Port-à-Piment, were rendered unusable. The structure suffered irreparable damage, so MSF decided to completely rebuild the building, improving the facilities and services that existed before.

The new hospital officially opened in February of this year, restoring access to much-needed maternity care to the 250,000 people who make up this community. However, many of the medical facilities that were damaged in the earthquake have not been adequately repaired and a large number of them remain closed. For this reason, access to medical care in general and maternal and child care in particular continues to be very limited in this department.

Although the violence ravaging Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, is a long way from the sleepy coastal city of Port-à-Piment, some 150 kilometers to the southwest, its effects are still being felt. Cuts in the supply chain have led to constant shortages of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals and clinics, and the blockade by an armed group of the main fuel terminal in the port of Port-au-Prince last year also caused a severe fuel shortage in this region; a problem that is still far from being solved in a context in which the entire capital is now controlled by these groups.

The MSF medical team, accompanied by health promoters, treat the inhabitants of Rendel, Haiti. Alexandre Marcou (MSF)

In addition, many doctors from the rural departments, including those from the South department, have left for Port-au-Prince, while many other doctors from Port-au-Prince have fled the country, fleeing the violence. The 2021 earthquake only aggravated a situation that was already complicated before, due to poverty, the years of instability that the country is going through, the cholera epidemics it has suffered in recent years and the consequences of previous natural disasters. that have affected the region. Several organizations have promised financial and material help to rehabilitate the damaged medical structures, but these efforts are taking time to materialize and the reality is that very few buildings have been repaired or reconstructed, let alone services that have been restored. on going.

All of these factors have left the healthcare system in this part of the country in an extremely precarious situation, lacking adequate medical supplies, personnel and facilities. And this, logically, seriously affects the health of the community, especially that of pregnant women and newborns, as well as that of the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Haiti has the highest maternal mortality rate in the Western Hemisphere, with 529 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. Neonatal mortality is also very high, with 2,400 deaths per 100,000 babies born alive (almost ten times more than in Spain). One of the main reasons is that almost two out of three women (64%) do not give birth in health centers, which can have fatal consequences for both mother and baby if complications arise. That is why it is essential that births take place with the support of health professionals, since a quick response and having the appropriate means can mean the difference between life and death for both the mother and the baby.

The new maternity hospital in Port-à-Piment, which we manage jointly with the Ministry of Health, now has an operating room for obstetric surgery, where doctors can perform caesarean sections, and a neonatology department, equipped with a intensive care. Our team also provides comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, including contraceptive distribution and prenatal and postnatal consultations, and supports six health centers in towns and villages around Port-à-Piment. They also collaborate with networks of traditional midwives and community volunteers, allowing us to overcome the first hurdle to better maternal health outcomes: raising awareness among pregnant women and their families about when to seek help. medical.

Doctors Without Borders staff in the town of Rendel, Haiti. Alexandre Marcou (MSF)

A few days ago I visited the town of Rendel, which is located a dozen kilometers north of Port-à-Piment. To get there you have to follow the bed of a dry river that crosses the mountains, in the middle of a majestic landscape. Our team, made up of medical personnel and health promoters, goes there once a week. “Rendel is one of the six places we support with education and health promotion,” one of our promoters, Guerline Georges, told me. “We talk to pregnant women about the leading causes of death related to childbirth, such as eclampsia or hypertensive disorder, and how to detect symptoms to anticipate complications and seek treatment quickly.”

I was able to see with my own eyes another of the main obstacles that the women of Rendel face: how difficult it can be to get access to a health center when they need that medical attention urgently. The department of Sud is sparsely populated and it is very common for the nearest health center to be more than ten kilometers away, as was the case there. In addition, the roads are often in poor condition and transportation is expensive. In the particular case of Rendel, the dry bed of the river that we use as a path to get there fills with water in the rainy season, so women who want to go to Port-à-Piment can take many hours to get there. walk to the health center. Unfortunately, my colleagues explained to me, there have been several women in labor who have died in recent years while walking to a health center from towns like this one, succumbing to birth complications before reaching the medical center.

To solve these problems as far as possible, our teams are setting up referral committees in different towns, which help us facilitate the transport of women in labor when they need it. And we also manage an ambulance service with all-terrain vehicles.

In Rendel I met Alexis Leone, a woman who was lucky enough to be able to give birth safely despite the difficulties. “Four years ago, when I was pregnant with my first child, the doctors told me that she should go to the hospital if she felt any pain,” she told me. “Suddenly one day I started to feel bad, so I took the river path and walked to Port-à-Piment for a consultation. My blood pressure was too high, so MSF doctors took me by ambulance to a hospital an hour away, where I gave birth. In Port-à-Piment then there were not the means that there are now. And if I had stayed in Rendel, they told me I probably would have died.”

A newborn in a hospital in Port-à-Piment, Haiti. Alexandre Marcou (MSF)

Referral from the former MSF structure in Port-à-Piment to another hospital saved Alexis’s life, but my colleagues had realized even before the earthquake that organizing these referrals had become increasingly difficult, as the health centers to which they referred patients in the region had difficulties in providing vital services, due to lack of supplies, staff and other problems. This is one of the reasons why when we decided to rebuild the maternity hospital we also decided to improve the services we had in Port-à-Piment. As a result, patients who were previously referred to other centers for higher-level care can now be treated directly at this center, which now offers, for example, caesarean sections and blood transfusions. Everyone you come across here tells you what a huge improvement it is for the people of Port-à-Piment and its surroundings.

The high number of patients that the center has attended demonstrates the enormous needs of the women of the department of the South. In 2022, before opening the new services and with the maternity hospital still half-rebuilt, our teams attended 700 deliveries. And this year, from January to the end of June, the new hospital has attended 527 deliveries, 60 of which were caesarean sections. And in this same period, a total of 159 babies were admitted to the hospital, 99 of them in the intensive care unit.

However, as I said before, there are other cities and towns in the South department -such as Coteaux and Roche-à-Bateau- in which the sanitary facilities that were destroyed have not been rebuilt. In Coteaux, for example, health personnel try to work in a training center, because the health center is still in ruins.

If you really want to reduce the high rates of maternal and neonatal mortality in this region, much more needs to be done. It is essential that every pregnant woman can give birth with a trained health professional, in an adequate structure and with the necessary supplies. And to do this, other organizations need to step up their help, starting with fulfilling the promises they made after the 2021 earthquake. More funds also need to come in to help the government pay the salaries of health workers in remote areas. It is the only way that they do not keep leaving and that others want to come to work here. And it is the only way to reduce the mortality rates of pregnant women in this area of ​​Haiti.