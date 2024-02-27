We are just a few hours away from the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, so there is plenty of content focused on giving us a look at the development of this long-awaited title. One of these is an interview where it has been revealed that the team behind this title, including its director, They had no idea that Sephiroth was going to be part of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In a talk with Kinda Funny Games, Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthrevealed that he and his team had no idea that Sephiroth, the iconic villain of the series, would be one of the DLC characters for the second season pass of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it wasn't until its reveal at The Game Awards in 2020 that they found out. This is what he commented:

“So actually, with Sephiroth in Smash Brothers, it was actually extremely confidential that he was going to be in the [juego]…So, none of the development team knew, including me. So it was until when everyone knew, that's when we knew, it was like, 'Oh! I had no idea!'”

While no company is free from leaks, Nintendo managed to keep Sephiroth's arrival a secret, since not even Square Enix workers had an idea. Undoubtedly, a rather interesting anecdote that will surely become a topic of conversation in future talks with Hamaguchi. On related topics, you can check our review of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth here. Likewise, Masahiro Sakurai's work with Super Smash Bros. has come to an end.

Editor's Note:

Nintendo knows how to keep its secrets very well, and the possibility is not ruled out that they are currently working on a new Super Smash Bros. for their next console, something that would be quite interesting, considering that Ultimate can be seen as the definitive version. of this series, so continuing from this point sounds more complicated than one might think.

Via: Kinda Funny Games