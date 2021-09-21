The AC Milan player is in great shape. Against Genoa the possible redemption of the Bolognese midfielder paws after the rest session

Class is not water. The attacking midfielders can turn, with their plays, the fantasy football day. These are our three proposals for the fifth day of the championship.

WHAT A DEPARTURE! – Usually he had great performances from the second round onwards. This time Ante Rebic (28 credits) became relentless as early as early September. After a bad European, the flexible Croatian took advantage of the multiple forfeits in attack becoming the spearhead of this increasingly growing Milan. After the two assists to Lazio, he leveled the score against Juventus. With Venezia another challenge to test its unexpected continuity.

A WISHED RETURN – After the sumptuous performances of last season, we expected a Soriano (23 credits) able to play at those levels. The Bologna attacking midfielder, on the other hand, did very little in terms of bonuses. Indeed, he even got expelled against Salernitana. Against a fluctuating Genoa we are confident in his talent and his ability to fit into the mesh of the opposing defense.

OVERLOADING ENERGY – Matteo Pessina (18 credits) did not take the field against Salernitana. He is preparing to face Sassuolo, therefore, fully rested. Given the (poor) performance of his team mates, he will return to the starting position and can find the winning leg at any time. Trust him.

