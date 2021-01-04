Insurgent groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday, January 3, captured the city of Bangasu in the south of the country. Reported by the agency France Presse on Sunday, January 3.

As the head of the regional office of the UN multidisciplinary integrated mission for stabilization in the CAR (MINUSCA) Roosevel Pierre Louis said, the government troops “left their positions.”

“The rebels control the city. They are everywhere, ”he added.

According to a post in Twitter MINUSKA, the attack on the city of Bangasu began on Sunday morning.

“MINUSCA peacekeepers are successfully protecting the population, the city is under intensive patrolling,” the mission said.

On December 19, the CAR officials announced that the detachments of ex-President François Bozizet and the opposition groups that joined them (the common name is the Coalition of Patriots for Change, CPC) rebelled in the southeast of the country and were moving towards its capital. They managed to capture several settlements, later some of them, according to the official authorities, were liberated.

In response, the CAR authorities requested assistance from Russia, and an additional 300 instructors were sent here. In turn, the UN announced that two companies of UN peacekeepers, as well as two helicopters, will be transferred from South Sudan to the Central African Republic amid the crisis in the country.